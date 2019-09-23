Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) Comparison side by side

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 17 4.33 N/A 0.79 24.77 United Community Financial Corp. 10 4.49 N/A 0.74 13.72

Table 1 demonstrates Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and United Community Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Community Financial Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4% United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 12% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. United Community Financial Corp. on the other hand, has 0.51 beta which makes it 49.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and United Community Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 51.7% and 64.1% respectively. About 3.2% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are United Community Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 15.21% 13.59% 13.86% 41.5% -31.08% 31.47% United Community Financial Corp. 5.93% 6.26% 10.65% 7.72% -3.23% 15.03%

For the past year Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than United Community Financial Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Live Oak Bancshares Inc. beats United Community Financial Corp.