Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Contrasting side by side

Both Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 17 3.82 N/A 0.79 24.77 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 20 2.93 N/A 0.65 31.81

In table 1 we can see Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Provident Financial Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Provident Financial Holdings Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.7% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.6% are Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 15.21% 13.59% 13.86% 41.5% -31.08% 31.47% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. -1.66% -3.35% 4.69% 17.01% 12.76% 34%

For the past year Live Oak Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than Provident Financial Holdings Inc.