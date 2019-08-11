Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Comparison side by side

As Savings & Loans companies, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 16 4.14 N/A 0.79 24.77 OceanFirst Financial Corp. 25 4.01 N/A 1.75 13.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4% OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.06 beta. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a consensus target price of $26.5, with potential upside of 17.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.7% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares and 70.3% of OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 15.21% 13.59% 13.86% 41.5% -31.08% 31.47% OceanFirst Financial Corp. -5.43% -2.24% -2.17% 1.46% -16.75% 8.4%

For the past year Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.