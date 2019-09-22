Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has 51.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.2% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Live Oak Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|10.60%
|1.40%
|Industry Average
|18.11%
|8.23%
|0.94%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Live Oak Bancshares Inc.
|N/A
|17
|24.77
|Industry Average
|41.47M
|228.92M
|20.26
Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is more expensive than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Live Oak Bancshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.33
|1.00
|2.50
The potential upside of the peers is -21.83%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Live Oak Bancshares Inc.
|15.21%
|13.59%
|13.86%
|41.5%
|-31.08%
|31.47%
|Industry Average
|3.61%
|4.96%
|7.62%
|10.92%
|9.91%
|17.15%
For the past year Live Oak Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s peers are 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.
Dividends
Live Oak Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
