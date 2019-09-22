Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has 51.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.2% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.60% 1.40% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares Inc. N/A 17 24.77 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.50

The potential upside of the peers is -21.83%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 15.21% 13.59% 13.86% 41.5% -31.08% 31.47% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Live Oak Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s peers are 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.