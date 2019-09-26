Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) Analysts See $0.16 EPS; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC)

Among 2 analysts covering Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Macquarie Infrastructure has $5100 highest and $40 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 17.45% above currents $38.74 stock price. Macquarie Infrastructure had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $5100 target. See Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $42 New Target: $40 Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. LOB’s profit would be $6.44 million giving it 28.63 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 238,597 shares traded or 62.24% up from the average. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) has declined 31.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LOB News: 22/03/2018 – Live Oak Bank, FourPointe Consulting and FiComm Partners Combine Expertise, Show Financial Advisory Firms Clear Path to One Bil; 06/03/2018 Live Oak Bank Launches New Inventory Growth Loan™ for Cemeteries; 12/04/2018 – Live Oak Bank Announces John Wahl Joins Mergers & Acquisitions Team; 25/05/2018 – REG-ltaleaf: disposal of EPC and O&M PV LOB of TerniEnergia, signed a MoU with GIL Capital Ltd; 04/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Live Oak Banc Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4-5; 09/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 03/05/2018 – Live Oak Bank Named to Bankrate’s List of Best Online Savings Accounts; 19/04/2018 – LIVE OAK BANK NAMES SUSAN JANSON CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – LIVE OAK BANK, FOURPOINTE CONSULTING AND FICOMM PARTNERS COMBINE EXPERTISE, SHOW FINANCIAL ADVISORY FIRMS CLEAR PATH TO ONE BILLION AUM

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 708,513 shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Outlook To Neg; 29/05/2018 – CROP Infrastructure Announces the Appointment of Mr. David Weinkauf to the Executive Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 46C; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure; 22/03/2018 – TRANSURBAN BUYS A25 TOLL ROAD FROM MACQUARIE INFRA FOR C$840M; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS Has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Bd Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 1Q Rev $501.6M; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporat; 16/03/2018 – MIC SAYS ONLY ONE PIPELINE SUBJECT TO FERC RATE REGULATION

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to businesses, government agencies, and individuals. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. It operates through four divisions: International-Matex Tank Terminals , Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. It has a 32.61 P/E ratio. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils at 10 marine terminals in the United States and 2 marine terminals in Canada.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 56.14% less from 109.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset owns 27,285 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 111,239 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communication Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1,926 shares. M&T Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Millennium Ltd Liability Co accumulated 158,762 shares. 10,925 were accumulated by Pension Prtn Lc. Knott David M accumulated 175,900 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd invested in 0.02% or 10,113 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 38,090 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P owns 70,906 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 361,043 shares. Highstreet Asset has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Frontier Cap Limited Liability stated it has 212,274 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc reported 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).

