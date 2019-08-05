Live Nation (LYV) Holder Bb&T Has Cut Its Holding by $2.76 Million; Cerner (CERN) Stock Rose While Torray Decreased Its Stake by $3.99 Million

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Cerner (CERN) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 69,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 181,214 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37 million, down from 251,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Cerner for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 2.21M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN)

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Live Nation (LYV) by 33.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 43,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 88,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 132,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Live Nation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 732,642 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’); 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “OptimizeRx (OPRX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “VAâ€™s spotty maintenance tracking may impede transition to Cerner EHR – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genmab Adr (GMXAY) by 658,895 shares to 715,259 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 173,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.40M for 28.62 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 4,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 338,949 are owned by Adage Cap Gp Ltd Liability Com. Huntington National Bank invested in 13,436 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.46M shares. First Republic Investment Management reported 454,234 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 65,256 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mngmt L P. Fmr Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1.76M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Carroll Assocs Incorporated invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). St Johns Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 15,707 are owned by Bartlett Com. Global Thematic Prtnrs Lc has invested 1.62% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 35,872 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 222,725 shares.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Live Nation Expands Its Global Platform By Acquiring Leading Mexico Promoter OCESA Entertainment – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ticketmaster Signs As Official Ticketing Partner Of O2 arena Prague In Landmark Year For The Venue – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wayfair Inc (W) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Live Nation: A Record-Breaking Flywheel Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Entertainment Hosted 8,000 Events in the First Quarter – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17M for 20.79 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.