Live Nation Entmt (LYV) Holding Maintained by Accuvest Global Advisors; Southeastern Asset Management Has Lifted Fedex (FDX) Stake by $49.66 Million as Stock Price Declined

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Live Nation Entmt (LYV) by 107.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 6,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 5,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Live Nation Entmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.88. About 738,034 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 06/03/2018 – TICKETMASTER AND NFL’S TENNESSEE TITANS RENEW OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNERSHIP; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 274,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529.12 million, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $162.6. About 2.45 million shares traded or 13.89% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 1.84 million shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $97.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.20 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 10,480 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 4,422 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Co stated it has 20,342 shares. 4,796 are held by Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt. 19,920 were reported by Farmers Tru. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 69,904 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Proffitt And Goodson reported 2,642 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com owns 2,374 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Llc accumulated 0.45% or 24,965 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Nomura Holdings has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,610 shares. Curbstone Financial Corporation reported 3,110 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 37,000 shares. 4,012 are held by Srb. Northeast Investment has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il reported 323,394 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP holds 18,622 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd accumulated 78,125 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 92,592 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 227,714 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sands Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 102,903 shares. King Luther Management, Texas-based fund reported 173,300 shares. Cap Invest Counsel stated it has 13,180 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 225,797 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 8,800 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company. The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.9% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Aqr Cap Ltd Company owns 23,362 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 511,258 shares.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 174,006 shares to 29,250 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New by 176,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,446 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).