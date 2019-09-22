Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Stock Value Rose While Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Lowered Its Position by $4.24 Million; As Boeing Company (BA) Stock Price Declined, Auxier Asset Management Raised by $720,720 Its Position

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 64,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 440,421 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.18 million, down from 504,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.39. About 2.45 million shares traded or 137.52% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 02/04/2018 – Live Nation Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,079 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, up from 13,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 4.26M shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 18/05/2018 – BA: BREAKING: According to Cuban TV news, the Boeing 737, leased by Cubana, crashed between the Boyeros Air terminal and the town of Santiago de las Vegas – ! $BA; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 8,383 shares to 21,441 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 8,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.04M for 20.06 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $501.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) by 8,200 shares to 7,020 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

