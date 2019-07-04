Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Shares Rose While Fisher Asset Management Has Decreased Holding; Tesla In (Put) (TSLA) Stock Value Declined While Ubs Oconnor Trimmed Position by $400.52 Million

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 17,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,574 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.66M, down from 374,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 594,547 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Tesla In (Put) (TSLA) by 63.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 45,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.00M, down from 72,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Tesla In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.86B market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $234.9. About 14.20M shares traded or 21.15% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 13/03/2018 – Shanghai gov’t says Tesla talks on track despite Musk outburst; 28/03/2018 – Tesla’s junk bond tanks below 87 cents on the dollar after downgrade; 30/05/2018 – Consumer Reports recommends Tesla’s Model 3 after braking fix; 03/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer says Tesla’s post-earnings analyst call was CEO Elon Musk’s “best conference call ever.”; 05/05/2018 – @elonmusk Actually VW owns the “short burn of the century” award (2008). If you keep focusing on fantasies of stock market schadenfreude, VW’s Audi brand will probably end up owning much of $TSLA’s EV marketshare too. Even for a super capable guy like you, priorities have to matter; 09/04/2018 – NTSB chairman, Tesla CEO talk after fatal ‘Autopilot’ crash; 02/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously tweeted that the company would be profitable, and cash-flow positive, in the second half of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Tech Trader: Tesla: Will Investors Want to Buy Insurance on Its Bonds?; 03/04/2018 – $TSLA flying +7.5%; 17/04/2018 – China sets timeline to scrap foreign stake limits for auto sector

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $13.36 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of stock. $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M. Shares for $4.40 million were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B on Monday, January 28. On Wednesday, January 16 Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.84M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 16,780 shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LYV’s profit will be $81.72M for 44.49 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.81% EPS growth.

