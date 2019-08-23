Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Has Decreased Position as Shares Rose; Himax Technologies (HIMX) Holder Oz Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $1.92 Million

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.45. About 615,853 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – TICKETMASTER AND NFL’S TENNESSEE TITANS RENEW OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNERSHIP; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 85.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 641,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 105,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 747,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 845,737 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 24,249 shares to 71,585 shares, valued at $84.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pyxus Intl Inc by 169,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 229 shares to 7,896 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S And has 0.67% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 101,153 shares. 86,825 are owned by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Element Management Limited Liability holds 51,034 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 284,343 shares. Fmr stated it has 5.12 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 230,430 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 28,651 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 207 shares. Dsam (London) Ltd invested in 343,552 shares. United Automobile Association owns 118,108 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0.02% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 4.63 million shares. 4,418 are owned by Regions. Etrade Management Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Colony Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 96,498 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp reported 18,622 shares.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17 million for 21.01 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.