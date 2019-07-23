Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Decreased Position by $449,064 as Valuation Rose; As Rogers Communication (RCI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased by $4.60 Million Its Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 86,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, down from 20.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 596,821 shares traded or 52.93% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 706,925 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 505,500 shares. Brinker has 38,456 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amp Investors invested in 125,850 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications holds 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 577 shares. Moreover, Cibc Inc has 1.04% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Finemark National Bank Trust invested in 0.04% or 14,000 shares. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 360,650 shares. Clark Gru holds 0.66% or 511,254 shares. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 187,374 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory Corp has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Td Asset reported 1.04% stake. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of accumulated 58,071 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp invested in 509,295 shares.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers Communications Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rogers Communications offers new device financing options – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers to launch new device financing options for wireless customers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,236 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $163.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 462,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System reported 99,307 shares stake. Petrus Tru Communications Lta reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 2.63M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Prudential Financial invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 991,172 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 8,823 shares. Matarin Mgmt Lc owns 72,186 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 476,575 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 4,400 shares. Meeder Asset holds 28 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 488,700 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 5.12M shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust holds 1.32M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Personal Svcs has 169 shares.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Fighting the Knee-Jerk Reaction: 3 Companies That Are Down But Not Out – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gartner Inc (IT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ticketmaster Appoints Kathryn Frederick As Chief Marketing Officer And Adds New Heads Of Partnership And Brand – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Colosseum At Caesars Palace To Celebrate Grand Reopening With Back-To-Back Evenings With Keith Urban Sept. 6 & 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LYV’s profit will be $81.72M for 45.20 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.81% EPS growth.