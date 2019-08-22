Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Market Value Rose While Baskin Financial Services Trimmed Position; Apg Asset Management Us Has Boosted Its Stake in Kimco Rlty (KIM) by $164.93 Million

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 108.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 9.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 17.58M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325.19M, up from 8.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 1.57M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 278,410 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.'s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire" published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down 'Tricky' Valuation – Benzinga" published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc C$ by 3,933 shares to 247,414 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 85,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18 million for 21.22 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 766,000 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $102.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 520,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.70M shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

