Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Holder New York State Common Retirement Fund Trimmed Its Stake; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Price Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lifted Holding

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4775.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 2,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 2,974 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 61 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 284,432 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 8,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 517,247 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87 million, down from 525,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 612,308 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,800 were reported by Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Principal Grp Inc holds 0.27% or 4.60 million shares. Harris Associate Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.13 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 216,556 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 156,771 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advsr has 0.19% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 13,816 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment Advsrs. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 58,480 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 24,365 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones & Limited Co reported 5,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 15,861 shares. Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 42,405 shares.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $175.33M for 21.24 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 46,222 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $22.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 28,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wiley (John) & Sons Cl A (NYSE:JW.A).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 67,190 shares to 80,162 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 46,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,051 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).