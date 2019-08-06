Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Holder Baskin Financial Services Lowered Stake by $449,064 as Stock Value Rose; Anchor Capital Advisors Boosted Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stake by $8.55 Million; Market Value Rose

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 38.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 158,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 568,758 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.78M, up from 410,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 169,130 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $69.22. About 109,754 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 06/03/2018 – TICKETMASTER AND NFL’S TENNESSEE TITANS RENEW OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS 29C; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,486 shares to 254,983 shares, valued at $23.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,962 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17 million for 20.36 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.