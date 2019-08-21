Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Holder Baskin Financial Services Lowered Position as Market Valuation Rose; Lapides Asset Management Increases Position in Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 145,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $630.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 3.26 million shares traded or 5.48% up from the average. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 03/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Re-engineers Desktop Mapping and Location Intelligence to Power Innovation; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business to Platinum Equity; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Production-Mail Unit to Platinum Equity; 22/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes, RCG Global Services and TAG Announce Healthcare Hackathon Winners; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REVIEW OF OPTIONS; 12/04/2018 – Prometic to Present New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial at the International Liver Congress

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.45. About 503,093 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8,171 shares to 197,639 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp. Holding (NYSE:MKL) by 359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17M for 21.01 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Live Nation Expands Its Global Platform By Acquiring Leading Mexico Promoter OCESA Entertainment – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advsr owns 0.63% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 37,240 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 0.12% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 88,294 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 156,771 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,721 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has 0.04% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 13,816 shares. 47,350 were reported by Westfield Mgmt Company Limited Partnership. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 1.06M shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 5.12M shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated invested in 0% or 15,963 shares. Cwm Limited holds 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 622 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 5,188 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 35,846 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Dropped 8% on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pitney Bowes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pitney Bowes Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Just Popped 17% – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 44,560 shares to 208,900 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angiodynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na owns 15,173 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd owns 22,673 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp invested in 14,050 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset accumulated 2.26M shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 10,101 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 44,009 shares. M&R Capital invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 45,300 shares. Citigroup reported 286,833 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Meeder Asset reported 0.06% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Cna Fin owns 218,965 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.02% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).