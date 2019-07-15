Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Reaches $70.83 52-Week High; Last Week Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Vermilion Energy had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. See Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $35 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

The stock of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) hit a new 52-week high and has $74.37 target or 5.00% above today’s $70.83 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $14.84 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $74.37 price target is reached, the company will be worth $742.10M more. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 927,991 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 68,135 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 1,986 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 73,544 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Veritable L P stated it has 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Barr E S And Communications owns 101,153 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.88 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Ibis Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 13.28% or 35,241 shares. Us Savings Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,126 shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.08% or 99,307 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,450 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 2.63M shares. Reilly Fin reported 95 shares stake.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company has market cap of $14.84 billion. The firm operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing, and Artist Nation divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Live Nation Unveils Augmented Reality Products Elevating The Fan Experience – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The Colosseum At Caesars Palace To Celebrate Grand Reopening With Back-To-Back Evenings With Keith Urban Sept. 6 & 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Fighting the Knee-Jerk Reaction: 3 Companies That Are Down But Not Out – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LYV’s profit will be $81.72 million for 45.40 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.81% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Friday, March 22 report.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.44 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It has a 14.97 P/E ratio. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Vermilion Energy Inc.’s (TSE:VET) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Before You Buy Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Hillhouse Plans IPO for China Pet Hospital Assets – Bloomberg” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for TriNet Group (TNET): Time to Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 01, 2019.