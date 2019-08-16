Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Is At $69.41 Formed Wedge; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Cut By $329,200 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) formed wedge up with $75.66 target or 9.00% above today’s $69.41 share price. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) has $14.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.41. About 945,956 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 02/04/2018 – Live Nation Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 22.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 4,115 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 14,137 shares with $1.14M value, down from 18,252 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $284.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 12.60 million shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment has $70 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is -4.19% below currents $69.41 stock price. Live Nation Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18 million for 20.41 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp owns 73,544 shares. Hbk Invs L P reported 0.04% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 23,729 shares. 622 were reported by Cwm Ltd Liability. 11,493 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Pcl. Group Inc Inc holds 276,650 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Llc has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 86 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 9,874 are held by Pnc Financial Ser Gp. Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 34,550 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 346,732 shares. Veritable Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 16,473 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,126 are held by Us Comml Bank De. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.14% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Box Inc stake by 112,100 shares to 128,270 valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 25,195 shares and now owns 96,288 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cape Ann Commercial Bank invested in 1.67% or 17,332 shares. The Virginia-based Wills Financial Group Inc has invested 2.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 23,540 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited holds 151,284 shares. Cincinnati Insur holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.29M shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 89,989 shares. State Bank owns 104,554 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Trust Co Of Virginia Va owns 266,703 shares or 2.85% of their US portfolio. Kistler invested in 2.07% or 62,049 shares. Lincoln Natl accumulated 68,707 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha owns 279,552 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. New England Investment & Retirement Group has 8,298 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Woods Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12,111 shares. 13,175 were reported by Sit Assoc Inc.