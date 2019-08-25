Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is a company in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73% of Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Entertainment – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0.50% 0.10% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment Inc. N/A 65 0.00 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.15 2.72

$66.5 is the consensus target price of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., with a potential downside of -5.97%. The rivals have a potential upside of 8.41%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Nation Entertainment Inc. 1.68% 7.3% 13.09% 35.37% 47.51% 46.31% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year Live Nation Entertainment Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s rivals have 1.54 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.12. Competitively, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s rivals are 7.87% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing, and Artist Nation segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as media offerings, such as live streaming and music-related original content; and ads across the companyÂ’s distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for clientsÂ’ specific brands. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including providing ticketing software and services to clients, and ticket resale services, as well as offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets through Websites, mobile applications, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. The Artist Nation segment provides management and other services to music artists; and creates and sells merchandise for music artists. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, operated, or leased 98 entertainment venues and 130 other facilities in North America; and 33 entertainment venues and 107 other facilities internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.