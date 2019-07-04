Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Analysts See $0.39 EPS; Md Sass Investors Services Upped Its Aecom (ACM) Stake

Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report $0.39 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 62.50% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. LYV’s profit would be $81.72 million giving it 44.49 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s analysts see -225.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 594,547 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased Aecom (ACM) stake by 6.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc acquired 45,414 shares as Aecom (ACM)’s stock rose 10.12%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 733,825 shares with $21.77 million value, up from 688,411 last quarter. Aecom now has $5.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 295,913 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 26/03/2018 – Aecom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 51% to 8 Days; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) stake by 140,836 shares to 413,192 valued at $20.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) stake by 928,800 shares and now owns 2.36M shares. Vici Pptys Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,655 are held by D E Shaw And Co. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Synovus Fin has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Daiwa Secs Gp invested in 192,300 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 6,736 are held by United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Company. 206,712 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 166 shares. Smithfield stated it has 145 shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 14,753 shares. Moreover, Invest House has 0.08% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 26,065 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.18% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AECOMâ€™s (NYSE:ACM) 6.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aecom To Spin Off Management Services Unit – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AECOM (ACM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “AECOM announces intent to spin off its industry-leading government services business – Financial Post” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Starboard Delivers Letter to AECOM CEO and Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Friday, March 1 report. Citigroup downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $63 target in Friday, March 15 report.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wayfair Inc (W) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Fighting the Knee-Jerk Reaction: 3 Companies That Are Down But Not Out – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.