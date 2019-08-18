Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Valuation Rose While Partner Fund Management LP Lifted Holding by $26.45 Million; Meritage Group LP Position in Moodys (MCO) Lowered as Share Value Rose

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 562,371 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 28/03/2018 – CPI CARD GROUP OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa Rating To Tva’s $1 Billion Bond Offering; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To West Bend, Wi’s Go Notes; 21/05/2018 – OMV’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – Emma Moody: Scoop: WPP is looking at CEO Martin Sorrell’s possible misuse of assets and allegations of improper behavior; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Mauritius’s Baa1 Rating, Maintains Stable Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Telefonica’s Proposed Undated Hybrid Securities; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 From B1; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES PLASKOLITE’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B2

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 443.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 419,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 514,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.69M, up from 94,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70.35. About 490,663 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 21/04/2018 – Live Nation Conference Call Set By ThirdBridge for Apr. 27; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Report notes Live Nation aided ticket resellers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation (LYV) to acquire controlling interest in OCESA Entretenimiento – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 11,617 shares. Blackrock reported 14.76M shares. First Trust Advsr LP accumulated 377,895 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 374,269 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.21% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Mackay Shields Limited accumulated 0.13% or 5.26 million shares. Element Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% or 51,034 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 179,985 shares. 29,900 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 13,946 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp reported 11,818 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.14% or 68,135 shares. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.33% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,671 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $85.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 104,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,951 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has 1,596 shares. 38,860 are owned by Macquarie Gp. Oakbrook Ltd has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,250 shares. Enterprise Ser accumulated 0% or 55 shares. Royal London Asset Limited owns 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 65,783 shares. 4,127 are owned by Bb&T Securities Lc. Echo Street Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 123,033 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 5,078 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vulcan Value Ptnrs owns 64 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc owns 181,967 shares. Penbrook Limited Liability Company holds 14,100 shares. Moreover, Central Bank Co has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 50 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,050 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West reported 2,413 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.11% or 31,425 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Moody’s Corporation Has Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moody’s: Outfoxed By The Fed On This Great Business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.