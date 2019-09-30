Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stock Value Rose While Park West Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $10.24 Million; As Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder First Long Island Investors Has Trimmed Position

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 155,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 480,102 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.81 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.09. About 307,707 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; NO TERMS; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 14,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 306,392 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.77M, down from 320,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 1.44M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Na owns 153,062 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 4,816 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0.2% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 18,094 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na holds 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 17,916 shares. 36,943 are held by Private Co Na. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 3.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 306,392 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 8,064 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Ltd invested 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Legacy Capital invested in 2.39% or 63,955 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs has invested 0.49% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Provident accumulated 16,428 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.15% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Kornitzer Ks has 0.76% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ferguson Wellman Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 51,763 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $805.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 8,900 shares to 54,800 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.98 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.34 million shares to 3.70 million shares, valued at $67.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 488,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp.