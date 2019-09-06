Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Increased Its Position by $34.65 Million as Share Value Rose; Linscomb & Williams Has Increased Stake in At&T (T) by $538,346

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 17,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 171,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 154,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 21.29M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Strategic Relationship; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 10.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 5.63M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.60 million, up from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 927,290 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR) by 8,639 shares to 30,086 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 29,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,329 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors should look to dividend stocks, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, American Tower sign new long-term deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct reported 0.12% stake. Group One Trading Lp invested in 80,926 shares. Cibc Mkts invested in 0.25% or 1.75 million shares. Prio Wealth Lp owns 63,690 shares. Weatherly Asset LP stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt holds 1.04% or 2.21M shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Economic Planning Group Adv has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Toth Advisory has 2,776 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital owns 0.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 31,222 shares. First City Capital Mngmt Inc reported 2.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.78% or 12.81M shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 36,476 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us has invested 0.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1.14 million are held by Personal Cap Advsrs. Cognios Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 79,040 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 544,732 shares to 90,791 shares, valued at $15.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 663,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.92M shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local promoter SBL to take over Crest Theatre management – Sacramento Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Report notes Live Nation aided ticket resellers – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.