Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Shareholder Ems Capital LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $7.74 Million; Wallington Asset Management Trimmed Its Amgen (AMGN) Position by $6.49 Million; Stock Rose

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 122,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 729,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.33M, up from 606,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 300,096 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $205.23. About 1.53 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 3,880 shares to 85,938 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings.