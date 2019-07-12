Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Share Value Rose While Etrade Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $563,724; Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Upped by Quantres Asset Management Ltd

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,400 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 5.92 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 8,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,254 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 31,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 210,784 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 02/04/2018 – Live Nation Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,700 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LYV’s profit will be $82.35 million for 45.03 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.81% EPS growth.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 69,787 shares to 440,097 shares, valued at $33.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).