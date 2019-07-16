Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Position Raised by Sands Capital Management Llc; As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stock Rose, Palisade Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 7,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,903 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 95,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $70.67. About 460,024 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings; 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 66.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 25,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,750 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 38,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 239,968 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $910 MLN TO $930 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,819 shares to 96,406 shares, valued at $15.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 220,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Financial Bank And Tru holds 0.04% or 23,596 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 6,291 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.06% or 208,030 shares. Pentwater Cap LP has 605,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Bbva Compass Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 6,839 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. State Street holds 1.42M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability owns 3,934 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Tru Com Of Vermont has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Amalgamated Bancorporation has 8,951 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 4,421 shares. First Advisors Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 13,962 shares.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Webcast 2019 Investor Day Live on May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial’s Unit to Merge With Fortive’s A&S Business – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 14.08% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $52.24M for 10.37 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Live Nation Entertainment Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Live Nation Unveils Augmented Reality Products Elevating The Fan Experience – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gartner Inc (IT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Foxbusiness.com‘s news article titled: “Why Live Nation Entertainment Stock Jumped 12% in March – Fox Business” with publication date: April 06, 2019.