Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Position Lifted by Columbus Circle Investors; Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Lifted Position

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 129.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 288,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 511,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.49 million, up from 222,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77 billion market cap company. It closed at $70.5 lastly. It is down 50.56% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 20/04/2018 – Popcast: Pop’s Category Killers, From Live Nation to Spotify, Under the Microscope; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 1329.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,645 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $83.36. About 278,613 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Mgmt, Operating Cmte to Work Toward Operating Margins of 30% in 2020; 05/03/2018 Akamai Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 13; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeln President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Ag; 04/04/2018 – Media Organizations’ Security Practices, Threats & Concerns Examined in New Akamai Research Report; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Form Financial Operating Committee; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q REV. $669M, EST. $654.0M; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – BOARD INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY ABOUT $417 MLN

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 64,583 shares to 98,657 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 365,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.24 million shares. Andra Ap reported 0.2% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 824,900 shares. Moreover, Marietta Partners Lc has 0.08% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 383,269 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Cornerstone Advisors owns 1,156 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.16% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Company holds 75,685 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,100 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 4,555 shares. Granahan Management Incorporated Ma stated it has 9,393 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Asset Mngmt One Limited has 0.02% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 9,685 shares to 6,285 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 139 shares. National Asset Management Inc has 3,398 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 244,415 shares. Natixis Lp has 0.03% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 44,918 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 1,750 shares. 475 are held by Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Synovus Financial Corp has 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 3,647 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 8,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited has 11,500 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 12,613 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Saturna Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Stifel Fincl owns 127,729 shares. Ghp Advsr Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Psagot House Ltd holds 1,500 shares.