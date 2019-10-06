Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Market Valuation Rose While Pictet Asset Management LTD Cut Stake by $986,436; Nomura Holdings Has Lowered Its Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) as Shares Rose

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 1,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 3,162 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 4,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $344.73. About 340,300 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 14,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 387,264 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.66M, down from 402,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.49. About 823,834 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’); 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 09/05/2018 – Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $175.22 million for 20.68 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $328.61M for 27.10 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.