Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Market Valuation Rose While Partner Investment Management LP Boosted Position by $894,789; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Increased Its Stake

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 24,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 18,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 22,443 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 691.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 14,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 16,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 2,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 27,997 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’); 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 09/05/2018 – Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Las Vegas Set to Take Over the Iconic Flamingo Las Vegas With Residency Beginning January 2020 – PRNewswire” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc by 302,768 shares to 5,962 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,717 shares, and cut its stake in Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 10,253 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 1,300 shares. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 118,748 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prtn has 40,703 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). M&T Fincl Bank holds 0% or 7,766 shares. Scott Selber Inc owns 1.34% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 40,386 shares. Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 316 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Eaton Vance Management holds 1.11 million shares. Accuvest Advsr accumulated 12,272 shares. Highland Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.25% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Massachusetts Service Co Ma has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADP rises 1.3% after OCC authorizes ADP Trust – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 298,548 shares to 66,894 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guggenheim Taxable Mun Mngd (NYSE:GBAB) by 21,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,865 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 8,269 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Investors Mngmt accumulated 0.83% or 86,957 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 250 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 4,351 shares. 2,110 are owned by Miracle Mile Advsr Lc. Martin Currie owns 156,520 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Fruth Investment accumulated 29,674 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 578,588 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Natl Bank & Tru Company stated it has 6,976 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 2,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fort LP reported 15,939 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 4,735 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.23% or 280,478 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management has 21 shares.