Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Market Valuation Rose While Park West Asset Management Increased Its Holding; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Wix.Com (WIX) Position by $1.42 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 155,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 480,102 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.81M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $66.77. About 186,012 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 09/05/2018 – Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 21/04/2018 – Live Nation Conference Call Set By ThirdBridge for Apr. 27

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.11. About 179,047 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 37,667 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). M&T Comml Bank Corporation stated it has 6,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sands Lc invested in 0.05% or 263,723 shares. Ion Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% or 16,700 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) invested in 0.04% or 34,550 shares. Victory Cap holds 1.92 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of owns 300 shares. 32,837 were reported by Dorsey Wright &. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 29,841 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt owns 173,810 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 0.02% or 12,234 shares. 85,787 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc accumulated 16,457 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 111,556 shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $31.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anavex Life Sciences Corp by 495,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (NYSE:BGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 21,490 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Trexquant Inv Lp reported 13,180 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp holds 0.02% or 35,761 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital has invested 0.3% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Financial Architects Inc holds 141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited invested 0.05% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 459,398 shares. Navellier Associates Incorporated owns 3,100 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% or 223,231 shares. Pnc Services Gru stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 2,222 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2,378 shares.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.