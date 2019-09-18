Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holder Sands Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Cut Holding

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 123,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 1.52 million shares traded or 42.44% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 156.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 160,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 263,723 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47 million, up from 102,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $69.91. About 1.62 million shares traded or 61.82% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’); 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.68 million for 11.75 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium’s operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 280,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Yuba County Hard Rock casino announces opening date – Sacramento – Sacramento Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Oprah Winfrey And WW Announce ‘Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus’ Tour – GuruFocus.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Live Nation (NYSE: LYV) signs deal for Graystone Quarry amphitheater in Williamson County – Nashville Business Journal” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) CEO Michael Rapino on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $33.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 91,518 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $535.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.58M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,430 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).