Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holder Partner Investment Management LP Increased Stake; Harvest Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Position as Stock Value Rose

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 691.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 14,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 16,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 2,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 779,968 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & stated it has 107,078 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 4,555 shares. 34,542 were accumulated by Dorsey Wright. 2.63M are held by Goldman Sachs. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 622 shares in its portfolio. Covey Capital Advisors Lc holds 11,000 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Ltd Liability reported 7,025 shares. Numerixs Techs Inc has 0.14% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 16,800 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Accuvest Global owns 12,272 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company reported 21,926 shares stake. Finance Architects has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.06% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Swiss Bankshares reported 488,700 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 994 shares to 662 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,717 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

