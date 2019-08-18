Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holder Partner Fund Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $26.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Lowered Its Holding

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 443.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 419,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 514,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.69M, up from 94,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70.35. About 490,663 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 06/03/2018 – TICKETMASTER AND NFL’S TENNESSEE TITANS RENEW OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNERSHIP; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 63,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,986 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16M, down from 217,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt Goodson Inc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee Lp has invested 4.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Circle holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 850,413 shares. Community State Bank Of Raymore invested in 3,437 shares or 0.15% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.22M are owned by First Advsr Limited Partnership. Markel holds 412,300 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Kingdon Cap Management Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 270,067 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc reported 47,907 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt Inc owns 186,807 shares or 4.23% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sonata Gp invested in 1.96% or 22,313 shares. Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed Invests Inc has invested 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glenview Bancshares Dept holds 5.26% or 104,362 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 8,108 shares to 159,630 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 84,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 16,473 shares. Stephens Ar has 13,116 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.1% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 207 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 70,758 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.08% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). First Interstate Bancorp has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Llc reported 0.1% stake. Victory Cap Management holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 1.88M shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 2.72 million shares stake. Financial Advantage invested in 0% or 3 shares. Prudential Financial holds 162,289 shares. First Personal Ser has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0.04% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 22,254 shares.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Live Nation (LYV) to acquire controlling interest in OCESA Entretenimiento – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.