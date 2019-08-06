Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holder Park West Asset Management Has Lowered Holding; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Cut Holding

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 81,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 105,168 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 187,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 11.37M shares traded or 70.11% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-GSO Capital, credit arm of Blackstone, raises $7 bln for rescue-lending fund- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SEES INDIVIDUALS COMPRISING HALF OF BX ASSETS IN 10 YRS; 21/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE, CVC SAID TO BE AMONG BIDDERS FOR SRS DISTRIBUTION; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – GSO HAS ALSO AGREED NOT TO SUPPORT ANY FUTURE FAILURE TO PAY EVENTS AFFECTING HOVNANIAN; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into subprime car loans; 08/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone working on $10 bln joint bid for BHP’s U.S. shale assets -Sky News; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 05/04/2018 – GSO Capital Partners’ Third Capital Solutions Fund Closes on $7 Billion in LP Commitments; 13/04/2018 – BURBERRY GROUP – GERRY IS CURRENTLY CHAIRMAN OF TATE AND LYLE AND BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS LLP, BLACKSTONE’S PRINCIPAL EUROPEAN ENTITY

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 48,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65M, down from 373,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 1.20 million shares traded or 13.94% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE; 21/04/2018 – Live Nation Conference Call Set By ThirdBridge for Apr. 27; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The Colosseum At Caesars Palace To Celebrate Grand Reopening With Back-To-Back Evenings With Keith Urban Sept. 6 & 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Ticketmaster Signs As Official Ticketing Partner Of O2 arena Prague In Landmark Year For The Venue – GuruFocus.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Report notes Live Nation aided ticket resellers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Invsts Limited Liability De holds 614,310 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware owns 0.06% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 5,807 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 23,362 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 517,247 shares. Northern Trust reported 1.32M shares stake. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 488,700 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 10.59 million shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Btc Capital Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 52,640 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.2% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Cwm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 622 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 19,591 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 121 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 64,809 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.55 million shares to 6.04 million shares, valued at $55.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $182.58M for 20.15 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,629 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 425 shares. Shoker Counsel reported 0.2% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 17,234 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Communications Ltd reported 47,424 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com invested 1.92% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 5.09 million shares. Jrm Invest Counsel Lc holds 254,627 shares or 6.5% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.63% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 21.12 million shares. St Johns Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 62,410 were reported by Private Tru Co Na. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 4,677 shares. The Florida-based Gruss Inc has invested 1.45% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Glacier Peak Capital Lc holds 36,341 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 237,407 shares to 331,807 shares, valued at $63.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 47,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $709.88 million for 18.87 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.