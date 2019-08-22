Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holder Oppenheimer Asset Management Trimmed Position; As Take (TTWO) Market Value Rose, Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $2.89 Million

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 4,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 21,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 26,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 413,989 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster; 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Live Nation Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’); 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 30,698 shares as the company's stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 514,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.53 million, up from 483,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 697,703 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp invested in 0.02% or 47,350 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates accumulated 0.53% or 34,542 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.16% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 6,316 were reported by Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd. Stephens Grp Limited Co invested in 1.12% or 862,511 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Montana-based First Interstate Bank has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Three Peaks Management Ltd reported 0.6% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% or 156,793 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation holds 488,700 shares. Colonial Tru owns 4,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 8,022 shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Hanseatic Management holds 1,201 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 3,898 shares to 8,987 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 119,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 670,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17 million for 21.05 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 230,585 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $94.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) by 1.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,406 shares, and cut its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).