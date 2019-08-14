Live Nation Entertainment In Com (LYV) Stake Held by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd; Terril Brothers Position in Citigroup (C) Has Raised as Market Value Rose

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (LYV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 82,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 844,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.63M, up from 761,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 676,016 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 18.79 million shares traded or 42.85% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 72,186 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright & has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Ls Advisors Limited Liability Com has 10,904 shares. Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.29% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Covey Cap Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 11,000 shares. Rbf Lc reported 25,100 shares. Clal Entertainment Holdg reported 844,000 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Piedmont Advsrs owns 13,816 shares. 397 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Markel owns 488,700 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 824,900 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 94,679 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 75,685 are held by Voloridge Invest Management Llc.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 104,994 shares to 279,006 shares, valued at $65.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 5,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,970 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).

