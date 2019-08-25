Live Nation Entertainment In Com (LYV) Share Price Rose While Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Boosted Holding by $5.21 Million; Visa (V) Holder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Boosted Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (LYV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 82,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 844,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.63 million, up from 761,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 653,860 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 17/04/2018 – Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 189,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.48 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 7.05 million shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 452,460 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 25,960 shares. Westfield Capital LP holds 0.02% or 47,350 shares in its portfolio. Advantage invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 19,591 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.03% or 93,575 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company accumulated 6,372 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk accumulated 0.03% or 109,046 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Mason Street Llc has 0.1% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 37,000 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.01% or 107,078 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 78,125 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group stated it has 12.20M shares. Bluestein R H holds 0.03% or 9,035 shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises L Ord (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 49,718 shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $20.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Hrvst Csi (ASHR) by 1.78 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.61M shares, and cut its stake in Sothebys Com (NYSE:BID).

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 162,586 shares to 959,153 shares, valued at $201.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 905,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32M shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

