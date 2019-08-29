Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (LYV) Holder Verition Fund Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.35 Million; Laffer Investments Lowered Valero Energy (VLO) Stake as Valuation Declined

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 910 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 35,160 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98B, down from 36,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 2.08 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 13/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (LYV) by 67.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 21,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 10,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 31,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 919,211 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Comml Bank Department owns 3,705 shares. New England Rech Inc invested in 0.68% or 11,812 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.01M shares. Cap Ltd Com reported 96,268 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 10,847 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 46,715 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Com reported 55,630 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Ltd holds 590 shares. Hilltop Incorporated stated it has 3,491 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 24,393 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 34,860 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 18,836 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Com has 21,577 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Aviva Plc owns 309,426 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.41% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 61,549 shares.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.07 million for 10.05 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc by 43 shares to 1,745 shares, valued at $1.84B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors by 6 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (Put) (TBT) by 24,300 shares to 76,300 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 9,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD).

