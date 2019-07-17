LivaNova PLC (LIVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova PLC 82 3.15 N/A -4.36 0.00 PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see LivaNova PLC and PAVmed Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has LivaNova PLC and PAVmed Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4% PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -228%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LivaNova PLC. Its rival PAVmed Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. LivaNova PLC has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PAVmed Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LivaNova PLC and PAVmed Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 15.2%. Insiders held 0.5% of LivaNova PLC shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.1% of PAVmed Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivaNova PLC 0.75% 3.96% -23.29% -39.05% -14.76% -20.84% PAVmed Inc. -8.59% -1.68% 17.86% 4.06% -19.31% 21.62%

For the past year LivaNova PLC has -20.84% weaker performance while PAVmed Inc. has 21.62% stronger performance.

Summary

LivaNova PLC beats PAVmed Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.