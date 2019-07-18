LivaNova PLC (LIVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova PLC 82 3.17 N/A -4.36 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 39 8.88 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LivaNova PLC and OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -47.1% -28.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LivaNova PLC are 0.9 and 0.6. Competitively, OrthoPediatrics Corp. has 10.5 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LivaNova PLC.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for LivaNova PLC and OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova PLC 0 0 0 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of OrthoPediatrics Corp. is $48.5, which is potential 35.63% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.1% of LivaNova PLC shares and 46.7% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. shares. LivaNova PLC’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 39.7% of OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivaNova PLC 0.75% 3.96% -23.29% -39.05% -14.76% -20.84% OrthoPediatrics Corp. -9.12% 7.05% 13.68% 41.9% 111.89% 17.49%

For the past year LivaNova PLC has -20.84% weaker performance while OrthoPediatrics Corp. has 17.49% stronger performance.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors LivaNova PLC.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.