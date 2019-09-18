LivaNova PLC (LIVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

We will be comparing the differences between LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova PLC 78 3.49 N/A -4.36 0.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 3 25505.77 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LivaNova PLC and Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LivaNova PLC and Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4% Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

LivaNova PLC’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Motus GI Holdings Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. Motus GI Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LivaNova PLC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LivaNova PLC and Motus GI Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.1% and 37.7% respectively. About 0.4% of LivaNova PLC’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Motus GI Holdings Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivaNova PLC 3.67% 6.63% 12.4% -12.86% -30.13% -15.76% Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18%

For the past year LivaNova PLC’s stock price has bigger decline than Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Motus GI Holdings Inc. beats LivaNova PLC.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.