LivaNova PLC (LIVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

We are comparing LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova PLC 79 3.35 N/A -4.36 0.00 Misonix Inc. 21 4.89 N/A -0.77 0.00

Demonstrates LivaNova PLC and Misonix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4% Misonix Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -23.1%

Volatility and Risk

LivaNova PLC’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Competitively, Misonix Inc.’s 99.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.01 beta.

Liquidity

LivaNova PLC has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Misonix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Misonix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LivaNova PLC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both LivaNova PLC and Misonix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.1% and 26.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of LivaNova PLC’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Misonix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivaNova PLC 3.67% 6.63% 12.4% -12.86% -30.13% -15.76% Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22%

For the past year LivaNova PLC has -15.76% weaker performance while Misonix Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Misonix Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors LivaNova PLC.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.