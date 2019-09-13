LivaNova PLC (LIVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)

We will be comparing the differences between LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova PLC 78 3.94 N/A -4.36 0.00 CHF Solutions Inc. 4 1.22 N/A -35.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see LivaNova PLC and CHF Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4% CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5%

Volatility & Risk

LivaNova PLC’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Competitively, CHF Solutions Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

LivaNova PLC has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, CHF Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. CHF Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LivaNova PLC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LivaNova PLC and CHF Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.1% and 13.5%. Insiders owned 0.4% of LivaNova PLC shares. Competitively, 0.5% are CHF Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivaNova PLC 3.67% 6.63% 12.4% -12.86% -30.13% -15.76% CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3%

For the past year LivaNova PLC was less bearish than CHF Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors LivaNova PLC beats CHF Solutions Inc.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.