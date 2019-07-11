LivaNova PLC (LIVN) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) Comparing side by side

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova PLC 83 3.15 N/A -4.36 0.00 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 5 6.41 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights LivaNova PLC and Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LivaNova PLC is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ra Medical Systems Inc. is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Ra Medical Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than LivaNova PLC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.1% of LivaNova PLC shares and 32.5% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares. 0.5% are LivaNova PLC’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivaNova PLC 0.75% 3.96% -23.29% -39.05% -14.76% -20.84% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 1.47% 8.12% -40.66% -53.65% 0% -48.05%

For the past year LivaNova PLC was less bearish than Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Ra Medical Systems Inc. beats LivaNova PLC.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.