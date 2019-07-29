LivaNova PLC (LIVN) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Contrasting side by side

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova PLC 81 3.24 N/A -4.36 0.00 Medigus Ltd. 3 21.44 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LivaNova PLC and Medigus Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LivaNova PLC and Medigus Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4% Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of LivaNova PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 10.91% of Medigus Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. LivaNova PLC’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Medigus Ltd. has 6.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivaNova PLC 0.75% 3.96% -23.29% -39.05% -14.76% -20.84% Medigus Ltd. -10.77% -10.77% -11.96% -17.96% -44.33% 1.92%

For the past year LivaNova PLC had bearish trend while Medigus Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Medigus Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors LivaNova PLC.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.