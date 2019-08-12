LivaNova PLC (LIVN) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Contrasting side by side

Both LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova PLC 81 3.63 N/A -4.36 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 20 5.47 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LivaNova PLC and AxoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LivaNova PLC and AxoGen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

LivaNova PLC’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.35 beta. AxoGen Inc.’s 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

LivaNova PLC’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AxoGen Inc. are 8.8 and 8 respectively. AxoGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LivaNova PLC.

Analyst Ratings

LivaNova PLC and AxoGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova PLC 0 0 0 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

AxoGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29.67 consensus target price and a 121.75% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.1% of LivaNova PLC shares and 87.4% of AxoGen Inc. shares. 0.4% are LivaNova PLC’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of AxoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivaNova PLC 3.67% 6.63% 12.4% -12.86% -30.13% -15.76% AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99%

For the past year AxoGen Inc. has weaker performance than LivaNova PLC

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AxoGen Inc. beats LivaNova PLC.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.