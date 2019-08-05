Littelfuse (LFUS) to pay $0.48 on Sep 5, 2019; Shorts at CRRC LTD ORDINARY SHARES H CHINA (CRRRF) Raised By 18.45%

Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) is expected to pay $0.48 on Sep 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Littelfuse Inc’s current price of $159.13 translates into 0.30% yield. Littelfuse Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.49% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $159.13. About 410,230 shares traded or 130.51% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Among 2 analysts covering Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Littelfuse had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) rating on Thursday, August 1. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $17100 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Littelfuse, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas reported 27,672 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 28,951 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% stake. Grandeur Peak Ltd Com holds 0.34% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) or 16,500 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 15,268 shares. Natixis L P owns 0.08% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 50,455 shares. 32,161 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.08% or 652,325 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 38,114 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Summit Creek Llc has invested 2.36% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 6,880 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. It has a 24 P/E ratio. The Electronics segment provides fuses and protectors, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, discrete transient voltage suppression diodes, TVS diode arrays protection and switching thyristors, gas discharge tubes, power switching components, fuseholders, reed switch and sensor assemblies, insulated gate bipolar transistors blocks, and related accessories.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $11,792 activity. Cole Matthew also sold $31,178 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares. 578 shares were sold by NOGLOWS WILLIAM P, worth $105,485 on Tuesday, February 5. 67 shares were bought by GRILLO ANTHONY, worth $11,792 on Monday, June 10.