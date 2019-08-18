Littelfuse (LFUS) Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Boosted Position by $502,138; As Rogers Communications (RCI) Share Value Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Has Increased Stake by $929,885

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 17,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.15M, up from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 243,344 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 40,185 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 37,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $156.73. About 176,783 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares to 661,349 shares, valued at $62.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,038 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Better Buy: Telus (USA) or Rogers Communications (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Lc owns 1.10M shares. Natixis LP reported 105,707 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has 61,826 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.14% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 883 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs reported 1,408 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 700,512 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.87% or 6.12 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa accumulated 227,076 shares. Natixis has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership accumulated 114,817 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Everett Harris Com Ca owns 28,475 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 200 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 5,779 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 68 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,745 shares to 121,230 shares, valued at $22.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,737 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt owns 2,893 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank reported 16 shares. Profund Advsr Lc owns 2,522 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.06% or 14,517 shares in its portfolio. Fdx stated it has 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Guardian Cap LP holds 1,660 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0.03% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 1.24 million shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 329,553 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 165 shares. Ranger Invest Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 197 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 82,327 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0.06% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) or 7,229 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).