Littelfuse (LFUS) Share Price Declined While Crawford Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding by $577,280; Aureus Asset Management Increases Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX)

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 20,480 shares as the company's stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 653,968 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.11M, up from 633,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.21. About 4.56M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 61,002 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.79 million, up from 57,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $176.16. About 87,565 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 143,810 shares to 89,719 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,107 shares, and cut its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $35,838 activity. Another trade for 65 shares valued at $10,930 was made by MAJOR JOHN E on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold LFUS shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 23.52 million shares or 2.51% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 758,066 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 1.32% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 40,835 shares. Peoples Serv Corporation has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 458 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). First Personal Finance Serv reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 2.19M shares. Parametric Associate Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 39,580 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd invested in 2,046 shares. Quantbot Tech LP reported 4,404 shares stake. Voya Management Lc reported 27,429 shares. Etrade Capital Llc invested in 7,146 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alps Advsr Inc accumulated 2,006 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 4,859 shares.

Littelfuse to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – Business Wire" published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Investors Who Bought Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $812.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,905 shares to 6,194 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,059 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).