Littelfuse (LFUS) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Upped Its Stake; Soros Fund Management Lifted Intelsat S A (I) Stake

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 72,525 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23 million, up from 64,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $154.21. About 95,107 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 59.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 327,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 876,622 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73M, up from 548,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 562,592 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.05% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 18,000 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc accumulated 199 shares. Nordea Ab holds 0.01% or 28,066 shares in its portfolio. 30,643 were reported by Mesirow Invest Mngmt. Principal Finance invested in 798,341 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Renaissance Group Inc Lc has 2,418 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 6,600 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Parametric Ltd Co accumulated 45,322 shares. Canandaigua State Bank & holds 0.05% or 1,326 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited holds 0.28% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Pier Cap Limited Liability Company reported 35,292 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Mairs reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Advisory Serv Ltd Com has invested 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Guardian Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $11,792 activity.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 106,500 shares to 229,909 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) by 171,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,248 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 9,981 shares to 14,042 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 209,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).