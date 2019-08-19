Littelfuse (LFUS) Holder Rk Capital Management Boosted Holding by $855,400 as Stock Declined; As Griffin Ld & Nurseries (GRIF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (GRIF) by 404.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 42,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% . The institutional investor held 53,343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 10,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 5,182 shares traded or 24.15% up from the average. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) has declined 11.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GRIF News: 11/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty May Offer and Sell Up to $50M of a Variety of Securities Including Common Stk, Preferred Stk; 07/03/2018 Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Leasing; 10/05/2018 – Griffin Announces At-The-Market Offering Program; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 21/04/2018 – DJ Griffin Industrial Realty Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRIF); 09/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 02/04/2018 – Griffin Announces Closing on Construction to Permanent Mortgage Loan; 10/05/2018 – GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The hedge fund held 32,120 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, up from 27,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $160.14. About 207,655 shares traded or 10.28% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares to 116,691 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,707 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold GRIF shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.38 million shares or 1.83% more from 2.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 170 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0% or 541 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 615 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0% in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). Citigroup holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt stated it has 25,205 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners owns 55 shares. The California-based Whittier Tru Communication has invested 0% in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). 53,343 are held by Kings Point Cap Management. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 221 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 0.2% in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Mgmt Com Incorporated has 4,350 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & stated it has 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Ls Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,357 shares. Congress Asset Company Ma has 413,472 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 2,435 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 0.06% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 4,090 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 40,261 shares. Piedmont Inv has invested 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). 21,587 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Teton Advsrs reported 6,304 shares. Mairs Pwr accumulated 381,308 shares or 0.85% of the stock. 283,750 were accumulated by Vaughan Nelson Lp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 2,767 shares. Copeland Limited Co owns 1.48% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 117,652 shares.

